The Junior Cheer Clinic is an opportunity for students, K-6, to come learn cheer skills, motions, and jumps, and then perform the skills learned at a JCHS football game.

The clinic is September 20-21st 4:30-6:30 at the Freshman Success Academy. The performance will be September 22nd for the first quarter of the JCHS football game at Al Simpler Stadium.

The cost is $20 and that covers the cost of the clinic and the t-shirt. The payment for this clinic is due no later then September 12th and can be delivered to the JCHS athletic office or mailed to:

Junction City High School.

Attn: Kelsey Garver.

900 N. Eisenhower.

Junction City KS, 66441.

To sign up: use the following url to complete the google form: https://tinyurl.com/ybvqhy8h

Questions? Contact Kelsey Garver at Kelseymckay@usd475.org or call at (785)-717-4200

Kelsey Garver

Junction City High School

Family and Consumer Sciences

Head Cheerleading Coach