K-State Weekly Football Press Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s road contest at Vanderbilt. Selected comments from Snyder’s press conference (also streamed live and archived here) are posted below, along with a collection of comments from players.

Ranked 18th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, K-State faces the Commodores in a 6:30 p.m., contest inside Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, which will be shown nationally on ESPNU.



K-State Football Weekly Press Conference Quotes

Head Coach Bill Snyder

On the variety of offensive production…

“I think it comes with the category of balance – not only being able to throw it and run it but to be able to create some big plays. All of those things have happened at one time or another in the first two ballgames, but now it gets really serious and the significant thing is can we put it all together? That is what we are striving for, to be able to package all of that game after game and to try to improve upon it. So, we will find out because the competition steps up.”

On Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur…

“Shurmur is a young guy that really plays within himself, I think, quite well. He is accurate, he can put the ball where it needs to go. They do not try to reinvent the wheel in regards to what he does. He takes what you give him and he is pretty good about that. That is a real significant trait for a quarterback and that only comes with experience, and he certainly has that.”

On the possibility of Eli Walker playing linebacker…

“He has enough on his plate where he is right now. We are trying to bring him along in the position that he is at. He still has a lot to learn, but I am pleased with his capabilities and what he is capable of. Those sometimes are two different things, but he is getting better as he goes. I do not want to distract him from that other than some special teams work he will do.”

On the running game…

“I would like to see the continued improvement. I have been pleased with a lot of things. I have been pleased with a decent portion of our downfield blocking, which puts us in a position to have extended plays out of our running game, not just the passing game, and that is important to us to be able to create big plays in the run game too. The capacity to be able to mix up the running game, so to speak, I think with a variety of different schemes we have allow us to do that. And of course the most important thing is getting on blocks, staying on blocks, and finishing blocks. There is nothing more significant than that in the running game, and we have been reasonably good at that, but not good enough to play the schedule we have to play now.”

On the progression of running back Dalvin Warmack…

“He was coming off of an injury so it took some time for him to get back, but once he did, I thought he really took off. He had a really good summer in what I saw in camp. He showed, which we knew was there, his quickness and his ability to make decisions in regards to where to put the ball and finding daylight and finding holes. Nothing slowed him down, and he is on the field more with competition than previously and has fared quite well. I am proud of the progress he is making and a decent amount of it comes from innate athletic ability.”



Senior Defensive Back Brogan Barry

On playing a Power 5 non-conference opponent…

“We are trying to keep it the same. We are trying to keep the morale the same, but at the end of the day, we are excited to play a non-conference game on the road against a team like Vanderbilt and a conference like the SEC.”

On playing an SEC team…

“You definitely see things and hear things about the conference and about the caliber of teams. We know the bowl game definitely was not a fluke. If people want to say it is, then well have to go prove it, but I think there is no need to prove it. I think everyone knows that we played a great team (Texas A&M) but had a better day than them. At the end of the day, I think this team will be a great team as well, and it will be a great challenge for us.”

On Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Schurmer…

“I have not watched too much film yet but I know he is definitely the guy. Having thrown that high of a percentage, I know he is making good decisions. We will have to be in the right place at the right time. We are just going to have to make better plays.”

Sophomore Offensive Lineman Adam Holtorf

On the success of the running game against Charlotte…

“It felt really good for every offense lineman. We went into the game wanting to run the ball better than we did against Central Arkansas. Coming away I think we ran for 304 yards and that felt good. We came out and did what we wanted in the run game.”

On making his first road start…

“Just like my first start, there is some nerves and some excitement getting to go to Vanderbilt, an SEC school. They are a great school, really physical up front. It is going to be a tough game to prepare for. There is some nerves, but I am confident. If I prepare the right way, I will be good come game day.”

On improvement during week two…

“The biggest thing I did better from week one was just being more physical – finishing the blocks down field.”

Sophomore Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

On the offensive performance in the first two games…

“We just have a lot of weapons. Our run game and our pass game are starting to complement each other really well. Week one they (Central Arkansas) tried to stack the box and take away our run game. We showed we can air it out. Then we showed we can come back and run for 300 yards on the ground.”

On playing on the road…

“We are definitely excited to head down to Vandy. It is our first big test, so it will be great for us as a team to go down there for a road game against an opponent like them.”

On playing an SEC team…

“We are just focused on ourselves, mostly, doing what we can do and focusing on our game plan.”

