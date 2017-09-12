Kan. woman hospitalized after Lincoln, semi collide in Pott. Co.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Lincoln Town Car driven by Karen E. Dyson, 78, Clay Center, was crossing westbound lanes of U.S. 24 in the 400 Block of Poyntz in Manhattan.

The Lincoln struck a 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Todd W. Dunstan, 28, Beloit.

Dyson was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan. Dunstan was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.