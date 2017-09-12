Massive Electrical Transformer to be Moved on Wednesday

Westar Energy has announced that a 237 ton transformer will leave Herington about 7 a.m. Wednesday and is destined to arrive at a Geary County substation that evening. It’s home will be in a new substation that is a key piece of $64 million in infrastructure investment to improve reliability and support economic development in the area. The final leg of the transformer delivery will only cover a few miles but will take about 10 hours to complete.

“Moving equipment of this size takes care and time,” said Gina Penzig, Westar Energy spokesperson. “We ask that travelers in the area use caution. Their safety is important to us.

The transformer route will be north on U.S. 77 to Interstate 70 where it will travel east to the Grandview Plaza exit. From there it will follow K-57 Highway east to county roads.

The Geary County substation is scheduled to be energized in the spring of 2018 and connected to the existing transmission lines. It will also connect with a new transmission line that will be completed at the end of 2018. The goal of the infrastructure investment is to improve reliability and support economic development in north central Kansas and the region.