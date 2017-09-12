Request for Special Use Permit Going to MPC

The Junction City – Geary County Metropolitan Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Thursday night on a request for a special use permit for a tattoo studio.

According to the meeting agenda an application is being submitted by Drew DeLaFuente, agent, on behalf of Rural Rental, LLC, owners, requesting a special use permit to establish a tattoo studio in the Central Commercial District in a building at 628 North Washington in Junction City.

The MPC meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building.