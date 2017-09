KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Abreu had four hits, Adam Engel hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox pounded out an 11-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Abreu, who hit for the cycle Saturday and had two home runs Sunday, drove in two and scored once while raising his average to .306. He was a homer shy of another cycle. Engel went deep off Brandon Maurer during a six-run sixth.