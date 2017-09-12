Smith Leads the Lady Jays at Chapman Quadrangular

The Lady Jay tennis team traveled to Chapman for a Quadrangular with Wabaunsee, Clay Center and Chapman on Monday night.

June Smith led the Lady Jays, by going undefeated in her three matches and bringing home first place at #2 singles.

At the top doubles spot, Regina Jackson and Abby Rosauer also picked up a win as they went 1-2 on the day, defeating Chapman in their final match.

The Lady Jay Tennis team next competes in the Manhattan Quad on Tuesday, September 12th. Due to the current playing conditions of the tennis courts in Manhattan, the event will now take place on the Junction City High School Tennis Courts. Matches will start at 3 pm.

JCHS coach Matt Micheel