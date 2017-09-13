Deputies Respond to Burglary Report

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to 7658 Clarks Creek Road for a burglary. The rear door of the residence was kicked in.

The case is still under investigation.

—

Deputies worked a non-injury accident on U.S. 77 Tuesday morning. Kalyan Nalker, Herington, was driving her Mazda 3 northbound behind a Toyota Matrix driven by Nicholas Bennett, Herington. Bennett hit his brakes and Nalker ran into the back of his car.

Both cars had minor damage but no injuries were reported.