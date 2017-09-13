Historical Society Ice Cream Social Entertainment Lineup

The entertainment is set for Sunday’s Geary County Historical Society 27th annual Ice Cream Social. The event will be held on the grounds of the Historical Museum at Fifth and Adams.

The lineup for entertainment includes the 1st Infantry Division Band Woodwind Quintet at 3 p.m.; the Junction City High School Jazz Band at 4 p.m. and the JCHS Orchestra at 5 p.m.

The Ice Cream Social goes from 3-6 p.m. It is a fundraiser to support the museum. There will be ice cream from K-State’s call Hall, homemade pies, cakes and brownies plus hot dogs, popcorn, pickles, lemonade and more. There will be $1 cakewalks.