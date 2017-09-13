Kan. sheriff’s lieutenant accused of stealing cash seized as evidence

ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — A former central Kansas sheriff’s lieutenant is charged with stealing cash that was seized as evidence.

Greg Swanson will make his first appearance next month on felony charges of theft, official misconduct and criminal solicitation. The complaint filed last month alleges that he stole between $1,500 and $25,000 from 2012 through January.

Swanson began working for the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 after 19 years with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman didn’t immediately respond to phone or email inquiries from the newspaper about how the accusations against Swanson might affect cases in which the former drug task force agent was expected to testify or has testified.

Swanson’s phone number isn’t publicly listed, and court records don’t list his attorney.