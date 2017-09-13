Kansas jail deputy arrested for alleged DUI after crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a DUI crash involving a Kansas sheriff’s office detention deputy.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department responded to a vehicle collision at Mount Vernon and Edgemoor, according to a media release from Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision is a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and has been for almost two years.

The driver displayed signs of impairment, was arrested by the Wichita Police Department, and was booked in to jail on allegations of Driving Under the Influence.

The DUI case is being investigated by the Wichita Police Department and an internal investigation will be conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Name of the deputy was not released.