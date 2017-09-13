Registered offender sentenced for bringing teen to Kansas for sex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A registered sex offender from Kansas has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for taking a 16-year-old from Virginia across state lines for sex.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Logan Viquesney, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a minor for sexual activity.

In his plea, Viquesney admitted that he communicated with the girl on the internet while she was staying with her grandparents in Virginia.

The girl was reported missing from her grandparents’ home in May 2016. Investigators learned that Viquesney drove to Virginia and picked up the girl. He took her to Maryland, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas and had sex with her on the trip.

He was arrested when he and the girl arrived in Kansas City, Kansas.