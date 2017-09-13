The “Say Yes to JCHS ” campaign is hosting a Campaign Kick-off party at 6 p.m. on September 26th. This will be at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

Campaign member Terra Stroda noted that the aim is to involve more community members in the upcoming JCHS bond election that is scheduled on November 7th. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from city leaders, current students and others as they share the impact that a yes vote will have on current and future students, as well as the community.

If voters approve the bond issue on November 7th USD 475 would be eligible to obtain 47% of the funding from the state for a new Junction City High School project. The remainder of it would be funded by federal heavily impacted military aid received by the school district. Officials with the district have made it clear no increase would occur in the local property tax levy.