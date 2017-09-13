Westar Energy Transformer Enroute to Geary County Site

A 297 ton Westar Energy transformer is being hauled from Herington to a rural Hawkinsmith Road location in Geary County. This is a key piece of equipment that will be used in a $64 million project to upgrade an electrical substation. Wednesday at about 11 a.m. it was brought past the Foot Locker plant on U.S. 77. From there it went east on I-70 to the Grandview Plaza exit and then south on K-57.

It will also travel on Clarks Creek Road, Old Stage Road and finally Hawkinsmith Road to its final destination. One semi-truck pulled the transformer on a trailer and another truck pushed from behind.