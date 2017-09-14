Authorities Confirm Discovery of a Body Near K-18 on West Side of Junction City

Update:

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf confirms the man found deceased at a west side location near the K-18 bridge and U.S. 77 appears to be from a transient population, was not from Junction City and was not a member of the military. Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Wolf stated, “Right now there is no evidence to suggest a homicide. We have scheduled an autopsy for the individual. We treat all of these as if they were worst case scenario, a homicide. But we don’t have any evidence right now to suggest that it’s that.”

The man’s body was found underneath the K-18 bridge on the east side of U.S. 77.

—-

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department responded to a west side Junction City location following the discovery of a body late Thursday morning.

Sheriff Tony Wolf said authorities were called about 11:30 a.m. about an individual laying in a ditch at the K-18 bridge west of Junction City. “We have arrived on scene. We have a deceased individual laying here and that’s really all that I’ve got right now.” The sheriff did confirm the individual was a man and was not from Junction City.