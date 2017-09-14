Fort Riley Soldier Killed During Training Exercise at Fort Hood

UPDATE:

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier died during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept.12

According to the 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs Office, Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy, a medic with Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf. Division, died after falling during hoist training near Robert Gray Army Airfield. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Devoy, 28, joined the Army in March 2010 and arrived at Fort Riley in December 2012.He was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.

Devoy’s home of record is Ballwin, Missouri. He deployed to Germany in 2010 and to Afghanistan in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

