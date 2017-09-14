Geary County Thursday Booking Photos September 14, 2017 by Post Staff Leave a Comment Kimberly Ford, Probation violation, Arrested 9/13 Autumn Diaz, Probation violation, Arrested 9/13 Jessica Medrano-Butler, Failure to appear, Arrested 9/13 James Adams, Failure to appear, Arrested 9/13 Billy Storm, Aggravated assault, Aggravated battery, Criminal threat, Arrested 9/13 Michael Dozier, Driving while license cancelled / suspended / revoked, Vehicles; unlawful acts; e.g., registration, Vehicles; liability insurance coverage required, Arrested 9/13 Share this:FacebookTwitterGoogleEmail