Police: Doctor stabbed to death at his practice in Wichita

WICHITA— A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a doctor at his holistic medicine practice in east Wichita.

The suspect identified as Umar Dutt, 21, was taken into custody near the Wichita County Club. The Sedgwick County Jail booking report shows he is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Wednesday night killing.

Wichita Police Lt. Drew Seiler says the attack happened after a man entered a business to talk with a doctor. Seiler says “one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times” during the conversation. Seiler says the doctor was found outside the business in a back parking lot. The doctor’s name wasn’t immediately released.

