Wakefield Bomber Results from Bennington Cross Country Meet

Schools competing:  Bennington, Elyria-Christian, Ell-Saline, Goessel, Inman, Lincoln, Tescott, Salina Christian, Sedgwick, Southern Cloud, Southeast Saline, Sylvan Grove, Wilson, and Wakefield.

 

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Boy’s Squad.

 

1st     Dalton Murray              So.—————-8th Place overall      18:46

2nd     Noah Ghent                Sr.—————43rd Place overall      21:57

3rd     Mason Rohrer              Fr.—————74th Place overall      29:08

        

Boy’s Team Results:

 

1st Place      Bennington                 37 Points

2nd Place     Southeast Saline          44 Points

3rd Place     Inman                       110 Points

4th Place     Sedgewick                 116 Points

5th Place     Ell-Saline                   125 Points

6th Place     Goessel                     130 Points

 

Place in order of finish for the Wakefield Lady Bombers. 

 

1st     Kelly Flickinger              Fr.—————-20th Place overall    24:54

2nd     Dakota Swader             So.—————49th Place overall    29:02

 

Girl’s Team Standings:

 

1st Place      Bennington                    17 Points

2nd Place     Sedgewick                     66 Points

3rd Place     Southeast  Saline            67 Points

4th Place     Goessel                         99 Points

5th Place     Southern Cloud            106 Points

 

Coach Braden, “On the boys’ side, sophomore Dalton Murray continues to run well for the Bombers as he ran his first race of the season under 19 minutes while taking the 8th place medal while senior Noah Ghent ran well for us, running his third race of the year in the 21 minute range. For the girls’, freshman Kelly Flickinger ran another good race finishing in the medals for the third time in as many races.”

The Bombers next cross country meet will be Thursday, September 21st when the Bombers travel to Belleville for the Republic County High School Invitational Cross Country Meet.

