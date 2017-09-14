Wakefield Bomber Results from Bennington Cross Country Meet

Schools competing: Bennington, Elyria-Christian, Ell-Saline, Goessel, Inman, Lincoln, Tescott, Salina Christian, Sedgwick, Southern Cloud, Southeast Saline, Sylvan Grove, Wilson, and Wakefield.

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Boy’s Squad.

1st Dalton Murray So.—————-8th Place overall 18:46

2nd Noah Ghent Sr.—————43rd Place overall 21:57

3rd Mason Rohrer Fr.—————74th Place overall 29:08

Boy’s Team Results:

1st Place Bennington 37 Points

2nd Place Southeast Saline 44 Points

3rd Place Inman 110 Points

4th Place Sedgewick 116 Points

5th Place Ell-Saline 125 Points

6th Place Goessel 130 Points

Place in order of finish for the Wakefield Lady Bombers.

1st Kelly Flickinger Fr.—————-20th Place overall 24:54

2nd Dakota Swader So.—————49th Place overall 29:02

Girl’s Team Standings:

1st Place Bennington 17 Points

2nd Place Sedgewick 66 Points

3rd Place Southeast Saline 67 Points

4th Place Goessel 99 Points

5th Place Southern Cloud 106 Points

Coach Braden, “On the boys’ side, sophomore Dalton Murray continues to run well for the Bombers as he ran his first race of the season under 19 minutes while taking the 8th place medal while senior Noah Ghent ran well for us, running his third race of the year in the 21 minute range. For the girls’, freshman Kelly Flickinger ran another good race finishing in the medals for the third time in as many races.”

The Bombers next cross country meet will be Thursday, September 21st when the Bombers travel to Belleville for the Republic County High School Invitational Cross Country Meet.

Ladd Braden