Fall Classic Golf Tournament Under Way at Rolling Meadows Golf Course

The largest turnout ever for the annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament coordinated by the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation is under way this Friday at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.

According to Foundation Executive Director Jolana Montgomery – Matney 160 golfers are competing in the tournament, which is raising funds to support the Children’s Mercy pediatric clinic being undertaken at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. “I really anticipate that we should be able to clear over $30,000 today net.”

This is the 18th year for the tournament which has raises funds to benefit a healthcare need at Geary Community Hospital or in the community.