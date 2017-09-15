Jury: Kansas man guilty of kidnapping, aggravated robbery

RENO COUNTY— A Reno County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding 54-year-old Leroy Randall guilty Thursday of all charges associated with an armed robbery of Dollar General in Hutchinson.

The jury agreed that Randall was guilty of two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He chose not to be in court for most of the trial, but was brought in early Thursday to indicate to the court that he wouldn’t testify for his own defense.

The state argued that the evidence pointed to him and his girlfriend because they gave investigators details of the crime that were not released publicly. Clothing that matched what the suspect was wearing in the video was found when a search warrant was issued on Randall’s residence.

The defense argued that Randall was seen talking with another individual and believe that individual wearing a red shirt could be the real suspect.

The case involved a store employee hearing a knock at a back office door. Thinking it was the other employee she was working with, she opened the door and a man came in, stuck a gun in her face and demanded money.

She screamed, causing the other employee to come out of the bathroom. The suspect then allegedly pointed the gun at him as well. Both stated they were scared. One thought the man was going to shoot him after being ordered to lay face down in the bathroom.

He is scheduled for sentencing in October.