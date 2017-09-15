Kan. police chase ends when stolen truck full of mattresses crashes

TECUMSEH, Kan.

— A police chase in northeast Kansas has come to an end after a stolen box truck full of mattresses crashed into a guardrail on the highway.

Lawrence police chased the truck Wednesday after a delivery driver reported it was stolen.

The pursuit went west on U.S. Route 40. The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the chase.

Authorities say stop-sticks were used and at least one tire on the vehicle was shredded.

The truck crashed into a guard rail just east of Topeka about a half-hour after the pursuit began.

The person suspected of stealing the truck 27-year-old Daniel Heneck was taken to a Topeka hospital to be treated for injuries. He has a previous conviction for Aggravated Assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.