Kansas man held on $90K bond on alleged drug charges

PAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony drug charges.

Allen Bauer, 54 Larned, made a first appearance in the Pawnee County District Court Thursday, according to a media release.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Bauer without incident at his home in Larned.

He is charged with (1) Possession of between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property; (2) Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia suitable for distribution; (3) Unlawful use of a telecommunication device to distribute a controlled substance; and (4) Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia suitable for ingesting a controlled substance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 28. The defendant remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff with bond set at $90,000.

Bauer has previous convictions for drugs in Pawnee County and Ellis County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Depending of his criminal history, if convicted as charged the defendant faces a presumptive prison sentence of between 138 and 204 months with the department of corrections.