KBP Foods to Open New KFC Restaurant in Junction City

KBP Foods, one of the largest YUM Brands franchisees in the country will open its new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 504 West 6th Street in Junction City.

The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 3rd with a grand opening celebration to follow on that day. The grand opening event will begin with a Colonel tie ribbon-cutting and will include a “free chicken for a year” coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers and more.

The new restaurant will feature KFC’s signature American Showman design aesthetic, which includes many elements that pay tribute to KFC Founder Colonel Harland Sanders and the brand’s heritage, including its signature red and white stripes.

Some key elements of the American Showman design that will be featured in the new restaurant include photos of Colonel Sanders, the “original celebrity chef,” showcasing his travels around the world and encounters with other celebrities, a signature bucket chandelier, which is the centerpiece of the restaurant’s dining area, and a chalkboard on the front counter listing the name of the cook and the U.S. farm that supplied the chicken being freshly prepared in the restaurant that day.

KBP Foods has been named one of the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains and one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Businesses in North America. Currently, KBP Foods operates 495 KFC and Taco Bell restaurants across 20 states.