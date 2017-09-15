The Lady Jay Tennis team traveled to Olathe to for a quadrangular against Olathe Northwest, Gardner Edgerton and Shawnee Mission West on Thursday.

The Lady Jays had three events go 1-2 on the day. In doubles play, Codi Post and Jordan Dombrowski teamed up at the #1 spot to earn a victory against Gardner Edgerton 8-6, and Anne Kim and Brianna Talley picked up a win in the #2 bracket against Shawnee Mission West winning 8-3. Rounding out the victories for the Lady Jays, Lauren Coffman, defeated her Shawnee Mission West opponent at the top singles spot by a score of 8-4.

The Lady Jays next host a home quadrangular on Monday, September 18. The start time will be at 3 pm.

Coach Matt Micheel