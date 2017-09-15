United Way Business Blitz

Junction City, KS – United Way Executive Director Nicole Mahder says during the week of October 9th – October 13th, United Way of Junction City-Geary County will conduct its annual “Business Blitz Week” for the 2017 campaign. United Way board members and community volunteers will be contacting local businesses to pick up contributions toward the $140,000 campaign goal. Local businesses are asked to make a donation or pledge and challenge other businesses to also contribute to United Way.

During the week, KJCK radio will be reporting daily updates recognizing pledges or donations from these generous, community minded businesses. ONLY NAMES will be provided, and that is with the permission of the business.

The purpose of the Business Blitz is to motivate the business community to make their contribution in the early stages of the campaign and in return to receive some public recognition for their support. It also helps to encourage other businesses to become participants in this community wide effort to provide the services we have all come to depend on.

What do you get when you “LIVE UNITED”? In 2016, United Way of Junction City/Geary County helped our partner agencies to provide aid for over 15,000 individuals in Geary County.