Blue Jays Roll Past Topeka West

The Junction City Blue Jays ( 1-2 ) scored 10 touchdowns enroute to a 60-21 win over the Topeka West Chargers ( 0-3 ) Friday night in the capitol city.

The Blue Jays jumped out first on a three yard scoring run by Baylor Wilkey but the Chargers tied the game on a six yard touchdown run by Hunter McDaniel. From there the Blue Jays scored three straight touchdowns to take the lead for good. Junction City quarterback Rooster Adams rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score in the victory.

The Blue Jays host Washburn Rural next Friday.