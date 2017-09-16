Fort Riley Leadership to Help Prepare Pies for Fall Apple Day Festival

Pie-making for Fort Riley’s Apple Day Festival begins Monday and continues through next Friday as volunteers with the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley prepare 1,500 pies for the September 23rd event.

Two of the volunteers will be Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. James Collins. The pair will help out Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Riley’s Culinary Lab.

Fall Apple Day Festival pies are made following a recipe attributed to Libby Custer, wife of the famous Gen. George Custer, who was stationed at Fort Riley in 1866-1867.

Fall Apple Day Festival is open to the public and takes place Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Riley’s Artillery Parade Field. Visitors who do not have a Department of Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements. Passes for the day can be obtained now.