High School Football Scores

Altoona-Midway 44, Chetopa 26

Andale 55, Mulvane 20

Andover Central 41, Abilene 14

Attica/Argonia 54, Flinthills 8

Augusta 26, Circle 0

Axtell 70, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20

BV Northwest 35, BV West 28

BV Randolph 38, Tescott 34

Baldwin 20, Ottawa 12

Basehor-Linwood 63, KC Turner 0

Beloit 40, Salina Sacred Heart 14

Bennington 56, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 6

Bishop Miege 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Blue Springs South, Mo. 50, Olathe North 7

Blue Springs, Mo. 42, SM West 0

Blue Valley 34, BV North 33

Bonner Springs 24, KC Piper 7

Buhler 41, Wichita Collegiate 21

Burlingame 61, Lebo 0

Burlington 40, Prairie View 26

Caldwell 56, Burden Central 6

Caney Valley 47, Bluestem 0

Canton-Galva 46, Peabody-Burns 0

Central Plains 36, Otis-Bison 12

Centralia 49, Troy 0

Centre 62, Herington 14

Chaparral 70, Belle Plaine 28

Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 6

Cherryvale 47, Eureka 18

Cheylin 72, Golden Plains 31

Clay Center 21, Goodland 6

Clifton-Clyde 74, Valley Falls 0

Coffeyville 61, Riverton 0

Colby 14, Hugoton 12

Columbus 54, Girard 7

Concordia 35, Chapman 14

Conway Springs 54, Douglass 0

Council Grove 42, Chase County 15

DeSoto 41, Louisburg 0

Derby 60, Maize 28

Destiny Christian, Okla. 80, Wichita Life Prep 32

Dighton/Healy 46, Wichita County 0

Doniphan West 26, Hiawatha 21

El Dorado 25, Clearwater 21

Ell-Saline 28, Moundridge 14

Ellis 47, Sublette 0

Ellsworth 22, Republic County 6

Eudora 42, KC Sumner 6

Fort Scott 34, Chanute 13

Fredonia 28, Erie 8

Galena 41, Baxter Springs 6

Garden City 46, Wichita South 0

Greeley County 48, Rolla 0

Greenfield, Mo. 58, Marmaton Valley 20

Halstead 48, Kingman 7

Hanover 50, Southern Coffey 0

Hays 20, Liberal 0

Hesston 56, Larned 35

Hodgeman County 74, Deerfield 0

Hoisington 53, Hillsboro 28

Holcomb 35, Ulysses 8

Hoxie 52, Wallace County 0

Humboldt 18, Neodesha 7

Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 16

Hutchinson Trinity 38, Remington 7

Independence 56, Parsons 50

Jackson Heights 28, Oskaloosa 0

Jayhawk Linn 48, Oswego 6

Jefferson North 58, Pleasant Ridge 20

Johnson-Stanton County 14, Syracuse 8

Junction City 60, Topeka West 21

KC Schlagle 30, Atchison 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 21, Wichita East 0

Kiowa County 48, Ashland 0

LaCrosse 34, Washington County 7

Labette County 49, Osawatomie 0

Lakin 34, Elkhart 18

Lawrence Free State 21, Park Hill, Mo. 16

Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 24, Olathe Northwest 23

Lee’s Summit West, Mo. 49, Lawrence 35

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 28, Olathe South 15

Liberty, Mo. 34, Olathe East 13

Linn 58, Wetmore 8

Little River 56, Wakefield 12

Logan/Palco 46, Thunder Ridge 0

Lyndon 55, Central Heights 6

Macksville 62, Kinsley 6

Madison/Hamilton 68, Hartford 22

Maize South 58, KC Washington 0

Manhattan 55, Highland Park 0

Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 40, McLouth 14

Marion 38, Sedgwick 35

Marysville 50, Wamego 13

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 37, Horton 12

McPherson 38, Winfield 14

Meade 49, Southwestern Hts. 15

Mill Valley 51, Blue Valley Southwest 26

Minneapolis 35, Lyons 0

Mission Valley 54, West Franklin 7

Nemaha Central 30, Holton 18

Ness City 56, St. John 6

Newton 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 29

North Kansas City, Mo. 27, Leavenworth 6

Northern Heights 50, Yates Center 12

Northern Valley 48, Triplains-Brewster 0

Norton 51, Oakley 0

Norwich 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 12

Osage City 22, Olpe 13

Osborne 70, Lakeside 6

Paola 28, Spring Hill 6

Pawnee Heights 1, Natoma 0

Perry-Lecompton 59, Atchison County 14

Phillipsburg 41, Plainville 0

Pike Valley 56, Stockton 6

Pleasanton 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8

Pratt 28, Nickerson 14

Pretty Prairie 49, Pratt Skyline 22

Rawlins County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Riley County 52, Rossville 7

Rock Creek 49, Wabaunsee 0

Rock Hills 64, Chase 18

Rockhurst, Mo. 21, SM East 17

Royal Valley 30, Riverside 8

Rural Vista 28, Onaga 6

Russell 28, Southeast Saline 27

SM North 29, Lansing 20

SM Northwest 36, Grandview, Mo. 29

Sabetha 22, Jefferson West 7, OT

Salina South 42, Wichita Campus 12

Santa Fe Trail 36, Anderson County 22

Sarcoxie, Mo. 69, Southeast 12

Satanta 46, Ashland 0

Scott City 34, Cimarron 6

Sedan 46, Oxford 0

Shawnee Heights 20, Washburn Rural 15

Silver Lake 27, St. Mary’s 20

Smith Center 61, Hays-TMP-Marian 14

Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6

Solomon 48, Goessel 0

South Barber 52, Burrton 0

South Central 53, Ingalls 6

Spearville 54, Minneola 8

St. Francis 50, Hill City 4

St. James Academy 17, Gardner-Edgerton 6

St. Mary’s Academy 60, Wichita Home School 38

St. Paul 48, Frankfort 0

Sterling 41, Inman 7

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Lincoln 6

Tonganoxie 61, KC Bishop Ward 6

Topeka 62, Emporia 13

Topeka Seaman 17, Topeka Hayden 6

Trego 50, Quinter 0

Tyrone, Okla. 1, Moscow 0

Udall 62, South Haven 16

Uniontown 38, Northeast-Arma 30

Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7

Valley Heights 46, Christ Preparatory Academy 13

Victoria 50, Ellinwood 0

Waverly 52, Crest 6

Webb City, Mo. 34, Pittsburg 13

Wellington 27, Rose Hill 13

Wellsville 34, Iola 13

West Elk 48, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0

Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Weskan 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita West 14

Wichita Heights 65, Dodge City 0

Wichita Northwest 63, Great Bend 27

Wichita Southeast 49, Wichita North 42

Wichita Trinity 42, Wichita Independent 15

Winnetonka, Mo. 7, SM South 0

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

