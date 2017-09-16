JCHS Cross Country Results

The Junction City Lady Jays finished second and the boys team fourth in the Hays High Cross Country Sand Plum meet on Friday.

Coach Ryan Norton provided the results.

In the girls varsity run for classes 5A and 6A Michelle Sanchez of Junction City finished first in 20:14.60. Also from Junction City Leah Ervin finished fifth in 22:42.70, Stephany Lechuga ninth in 23:34.30, and Kailey Koomen tenth in 23:36.90.

In the boys varsity race for classes 5A and 6A Christian Carter of Junction City finished 13th in 18:37.30 and Isaiah Galicia of Junction City finished 15th in 18:46.00.