Kansas sheriff’s deputy rescues puppies from animal abuse

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas sheriff’s deputy rescued 8 puppies from abuse and took a special interest in one of them.

On Thursday, Reno County Deputy Chris Shields responded to a home in Nickerson for an animal welfare check, according to a social media report.

Upon arrival Shields discovered horrible living conditions and obvious animal abuse for 8 new puppies.

Deputy Shields seized all 8 puppies from the home and transported them to a veterinarian in Lyons.

Law enforcement authorities submitted a case to the District Attorney for 8 counts of Cruelty to Animals.

Seven of the 8 puppies were housed overnight and shipped by volunteers to Pawsitive Tails Rescue in Kansas City.

The 8th puppy found a new home with the Deputy Shields’ family. The puppy’s new name is Ammo.