Kansas teen dies after ejected in 4-vehicle rollover crash

JOHNSON COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 5p.m. Friday in Johnson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Derek Jacob Drennon, 19, Lansing, was northbound on Kansas 7 just south of 83rd Street passing traffic on the right shoulder.

The driver lost control of the vehicle side swiping a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Shawn Michael Sisney, 47, Shawnee, which was traveling northbound on K-7 in the right lane.

The 2016 Ford Edge then cut across the lanes of traffic to the west, entered the center grassy median where it rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.

The vehicle then struck a southbound 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Cathy A. Fishman, 58, Overland Park. The debris from the impact struck a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Stephen L. Griffeth, 68, Lawrence, as it was traveling southbound on K-7 in the right lane.

Drennon was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. Fishman was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Sisney and Griffeth were not injured. Drennon was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.