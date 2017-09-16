Obituaries – September 16, 2017

Paul William “Bill” Stewart, Jr, 81, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at Autumn Hills, Riley, KS.

Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Monday, September 18 at Londeen Funeral Chapel, 206 W. Fifth, Chapman, KS followed by reflections and family visitation until 7:30 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 19 at Londeen Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Bala Cemetery, Riley, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the American Legion Scholarship in care of Londeen’s Funeral Chapel, PO Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.