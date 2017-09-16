Sen. Moran Statement on Veteran Suicide Data Released by the Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies – today released the following statement after the Department of Veterans Affairs published their most recent veteran suicide data by state:

“The suicide statistics the VA released today are troubling and remind us that suicide prevention is critical to supporting veterans and saving lives. While we’ve taken positive steps forward to improve access to mental health resources that veterans need, it’s clear that there is more work to do. I remain committed to working with my colleagues and the Department of Veterans Affairs to bring more awareness to this problem and provide veterans with the help they need.”

For Kansas’ veteran suicide statistics, click here.

Sen. Moran’s work on veteran suicide prevention:

In April, Sen. Moran chaired an Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies hearing titled, “Preventing Veteran Suicide,” highlighting the importance of outreach to veterans in need, in addition to communicating through this crisis line. The hearing included Military Veterans Project CEO Melissa D. Jarboe and VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Suicide Prevention Coordinator and Staff Psychologist Stephanie A. Davis, Ph.D., both of Topeka, as witnesses.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies’ FY18 appropriations bill, which passed the full committee in July, increases funding for the Veterans Crisis Line by $10 million.

This week, Sen. Moran applauded the Department of Veterans Affairs’ announced its intention to open a Veterans Crisis Line Call Center at the Topeka VA Medical Center campus.

Veterans in crisis may contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1. They can also text or chat with our trained professionals online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net.