Successful MDA Block Party

Junction City firefighters are hopeful a daylong fundraiser event Saturday will generate at least $15,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A final count will be known later in the weekend.

Activities atthe parking lot location of the event at Coach’s Grill and bar ranged from fun run and car show to musical entertainment, silent and live auctions.

Coordinator Josh Allen said a lot of people attended with the car show participation exceeding expectations.. “We expected 25 to 30 cars. I think we ended up with 63.” Despite a Saturday morning rain show none of the participants in that show departed,

Allen guessed by mid-evening Saturday at approximately 500 people had attended during the course of the day. There was another postponement Saturday evening during the Dueling Pianos entertainment when the wind picked up. “We had a good day, better daytime than we’ve ever had in the previous two years.

Allen confirmed the MDA event will return next year.

In addition to the activities Saturday the Junction City firefighters Local 3309 raised approximately $11,000 through two boot blocks combined.