The Wing Nuts Kids Youth Aviation Program Begins Saturday

Youth interested in aviation can participate in the building of an airplane, a Zenith CruZer CH750, in a program sponsored by the Flint Hills EAA Chapter 1364. It begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Freeman Field, the airport in Junction City.

Middle and high school age youth, their friends and parents and anyone interested in learning about aviation can attend. No experience is necessary and there is no cost to attend. All costs are covered by the EAA Chapter volunteers and the Don Dodge Fund administered by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.

Jim Clark, Flint Hills EAA Chapter 1364 member, said as a group they have purchased a kit to manufacture with middle and high school aged participants. “So they’ll be working on brand new materials, brand new instructions, brand new tools and learning about all things aviation.”

The building of the new plane will be an ongoing process after September 16th, on the second Saturday of every month.

Clark stated they could have the new plane flying within a year. “It’s a much more efficient way to use our time than training with the kids by assembling a kit than trying to restore an old airplane.”

Representatives from Zeinth Aircraft will be at Freeman Field this Saturday for the launch of this ‘next step’ in the Flint Hills EAA Youth Aviation Education Program. Participants, parents and pilots are welcome to come and see a flying CruZer CH750 up close and any questions.