Ice Cream Social Raises Funds for Historical Society

Call Hall ice cream, pies and cakes were on sale and the sounds of music filled the air Sunday afternoon at the Geary County Historical Society Ice Cream social.

The annual event, now in its 27th year, included performances by the 1st Infantry Division Band Brass Quintet, Junction City High School Jazz Band and the JCHS Orchestra.

The event also raised money for a variety of purposes ranging from support for Historical Museum operations and maintenance of artifacts to an improvement project at the St. Joseph Church in eastern Geary County.

Historical Board Member Dr. Ferrell Miller explained the church is located along McDowell Creek Road one-half mile south of I-70 in the eastern part of the county. “We’re raising money for replacing the doors and some work that needs to be done on the roof. ”

St. Joseph Historic Church and Cemetery joined the Geary County Historical Society’s Museums in 2008.

Miller enjoyed the camaraderie of the annual event to hear the musical performances and to get people to go inside the Museum at Fifth and Adams for a visit. “There are people who come to this event that don’t come to the museum very often, and it’s good to get them here to get them inside our building and see all the marvelous displays that we have in place.”