Kansas teacher educates on sexual assault through rap music

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas high school teacher is educating his students about sexual assault by rapping about it.

The Kansas City Star reports that David Muhammad’s song “Fallen” was released Sept. 5. The social studies teacher wrote the song under the name “Brotha Newz.”

The song is inspired by things that trouble Muhammad about the way society talks about and addresses sexual violence.

@Oprah I’m a high school teacher from KS & I just released a song about sexual assault. Bless it with a listen? 🙏🏾💯https://t.co/tyIpe2Fj1H — Brotha Newz (@thebrothanewz) September 10, 2017

Reports of two sexual assaults at Shawnee Mission East shook the school community at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year. One of the victims was Muhammad’s student, prompting him to want to speak more about preventing sexual assault.

Muhammad hopes his song will spark a conversation about the importance of men talking to men about sexual assault, and challenge the ways some mend are conditioned to sexualize women.