Fall Apple Day Festival at Fort Riley Scheduled Saturday

Fall Apple Day Festival returns to Fort Riley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept.

23. The festival, which is free and open to the public, is the largest

annual event at Fort Riley, averaging approximately 7,000 attendees.

Community members are invited to meet their Army through various attractions

including Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard demonstrations,

helicopter and tank displays, military working dog demonstrations, an ATV

rodeo, kid-friendly activities and apple pie sales from the Historical and

Archeological Society of Fort Riley. A number of food and information

booths will also be available.

History will abound at the festival with reenactors and antique military

vehicles on display. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism

will also have their 40-foot long, 3,200-gallon mobile aquarium on hand.

Parking is free and a shuttle bus will run from Riley’s Conference Center to

the festival grounds throughout the day. No pets or alcohol are allowed at

the festival.

The event is open to the public. Visitors who don’t have a Department of

Defense ID card should go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the

yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for

installation entry requirements. Passes for the day can be obtained prior

to Sept. 23.