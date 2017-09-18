JCHS Student Internship Program Moving Forward

Students can sometimes determine their future career path through a student internship program at Junction City High School.

The school’s Director of Secondary Education, Vern Steffens, oversees the program, which has 62 students enrolled in it this fall. “My very first intern that I dealt with when I first took the job, put her at the Sheriff’s Department, she was an early graduate. She graduated in December and then a week later she started work at the Sheriff’s Department. She continues to work there now as a jailer and is doing a great job.”

Student interns are placed in different businesses in the community for a semester, ranging from positions in the medical field to teaching internships. Steffens feels the program needs to grow. “We need to pick up some more business partners. Since I’ve held the job enrollment just about doubled. This semester I have 62 interns out in the community, and we used to average about 25 to 30 in the first semester. “In the second semester during the past school year there were 75 student interns and 42 have submitted applications for the second semester for this school year, “and we haven’t even started looking at second semester for our seniors yet.”