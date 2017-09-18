K-State Game Vs. Baylor to Kick at 2:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN2







MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ABC/ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s September 30 contest against Baylor will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and be televised by either ABC or ESPN2. A final TV designation will be made early next week.

K-State holds an all-time record of 8-6 against Baylor after last year’s 42-21 victory in Waco, Texas. The Bears held a 14-7 halftime lead but the Wildcats outscored BU 35-7 in the second half. K-State is looking for its first win over Baylor in Manhattan since a 36-35 victory on October 1, 2011.

Fewer than 50 reserved tickets remain for the game against the Bears, including tickets to the all-inclusive K-State VIP Tailgate Packages. Priced at $55 per ticket, the K-State VIP Tailgate Package includes a reserved seat to the game, pregame access to the South Goss Tailgate Terrace (starting two hours prior to kickoff) and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet along with soda, beer and wine up until kickoff.

Fans wishing to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package can click here. Fans can purchase other reserved seats by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, September 30

Texas at Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPN (Thursday, September 28)

Baylor at K-State 2:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7 p.m. FOX