Longtime Geary County Employees Honored

Employees with years of service to Geary County were honored Monday at the Geary County Office Building.

County Treasurer Kathy Tremont and longtime Public Works employee Randall Knudson were honored for 40 years of service.

Knudson stated, “That place has been food to me.” He did a number of different jobs. “Pushing snow, dragging roads, building roads, asphalting, everything down there. It’s been fun, frustrating in the wintertime, but it’s been fun.” Knudson recently retired, and said he plans to spend time with his children and granddaughter.

Tremont was hired in the county treasurer’s office shortly after high school and has been employed there ever since.. “The first week I thought that I wouldn’t last until the next month. Once I got into it and started understanding it a little bit more, you just kind of get involved with the people in the community. You just start to enjoy the job and enjoy seeing the people each day. ” Tremont took office as the county treasurer in 1993.

Numerous other county employees were recognized including Charles Moore of the Public Works Department for 30 years of service and Florence Ibarra of the Public Works Department for 25 years.

The rest of those honored included 20-year old employees Cathy Bibbs from the Register of Deeds Office, Meredith Butler – Community Corrections, Thomas Goudey – Public Works, Rebecca Bossemeyer – County Clerk and Antonio Cruz – County Attorney’s Office.

Fifteen year employees included Shy Bryant, Rick Parsons, Mark Maschmeier and Angela Weeks all from the Sheriff’s Department.

Ten year employees included county commissioner Ben Bennett, John Garrett – Public Works, Dorothy Kell – CVB, John Orona Jr., Jessie Champ-Batten and Lindsay Orona all from the Sheriff’s Department, Tiffany Havener – County Clerk’s Office, Colleen Taylor – Register of Deeds Office, and Jennifer Reever from County Clerk / Human Resources.

Five year employees that were recognized included Pamela Anders, Nathan Clement, Charles Prather and Christopher Ricard all from the Sheriff’s Department, Vanessa Haslouer from the Appraiser’s office, Emily Powers and Lisa Richards from the Treasurer’s Office and Troy Livingston – GIS.