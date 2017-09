The Pilot Club of Junction City will host a fundraiser at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Tuesday evening from 5 – 8 p.m.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of food will be used for various projects in the community.

Some past projects supported by the Pilot Club have included raising $8,000 to support community needs, Pawnee Mental health STARS Camp for Kids, Christmas for Kids and the Open Door Project to help renovate a room for guests with disabilities.