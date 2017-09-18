Police: 1-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after left in bathtub

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning.

Just after 3pm. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to a drowning at an apartment in the 2400 Block of South Woodlawn, according to officer Charlie Davidson.

An investigation revealed a 24-year-old man was giving a bath to a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old in a tub in a second-floor bathroom. The children were left alone in the tub while the man stepped into an adjacent shower. One of the children was able to turn the water back on and the tub overflowed.

The one-year-old was found face down in the water and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Davidson.

There was also a 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and two other small children in the home at the time of the incident.