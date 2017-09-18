Police: 2 Kansas girls hospitalized after shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Topeka Police officers on patrol were alerted to the sound of gunshots and responded to a shooting in the 2600 Block of SE 10th in Topeka, according to police.

Officers found two female juvenile victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries consistent with having been shot.

Both girls were transported to a local hospital. Both victims and witnesses to the armed criminal action were interviewed. Police released no additional details.

Anyone with information relating to this crime, please call Topeka Police Department Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.