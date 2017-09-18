Police: 3-year old Kan. boy flown to hospital after near drowning

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a child’s near drowning.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Emerson Street in Garden City reference a 3-year- old male child that had fallen in an above ground swimming pool, according to a media release.

The investigation revealed that several children were playing in the backyard when one of the children pulled a chair over to the pool making the pool accessible by the child. Family members removed the child from the pool and began performing CPR and were able to revive him.