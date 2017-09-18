RCPD DUI Checkpoint Results

Ten drivers were evaluated for impaired driving and two were arrested for DUI during a DUI Checkpoint early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department the checkpoint was conducted by the RCPD, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas State University Police Department between the hours of 12:45 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. Two hundred and forty vehicles were stopped at the checkpoint during that time.

RCPD reported that one person was arrested for Minor in Consumption of Alcohol and two were cited for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Project.