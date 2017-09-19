Bible Bingo – Dinner and a Show

Nuns4Fun will present “Bible Bingo” at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Vicki Quade, creator of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, brings to life a new comedy, Bible Bingo: An Act of Charity…in Two Acts.

The new show is about the Catholic culture of fundraising and bingo.

In this interactive comedy the parish needs money and the Archdiocese has a new bingo department. bring the two together and you have a night of bible trivia, audience interaction, improvised moments, and a funny quiz about the Holy Family.

In this interactive bingo show, you’ll actually play bingo, and still learn about what it means to be Catholic. The show is designed to appeal to children and adults.

The C.L. Hoover Opera House is presenting Bible Bingo with a dinner option that can be added on to the purchase of your ticket.

Patrons can purchase tickets through the website at www.jcoperahouse.org or by calling the box office at ( 785 ) 238-3906.