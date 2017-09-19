County has Concern about Freedom Park

The Geary County Commission has a concern about Freedom Park.

The park sits atop a bluff overlooking I-70 and Marshall Army Airfield east of Junction City.

Commission Chairman Ben Bennett addressed an issue, noting the trail leading up to the top of the hill is not in good shape and is currently closed. “We’re concerned about the liability and the issues, and maybe nobody knows that the history of that is and so we’re doing some research about who actually owns that gun, the cannon.” The atomic cannon sits atop the bluff in Freedom Park.

Bennett stated he thinks the cannon is owned by the Smithsonian. “But I just barely remember the history of that back in the 60’s when they implemented that. And the military deeded the land over to the county.”