Fawcett Helps with Pet Rescue Following Hurricanes

Emily Fawcett of Junction City has returned from two recent trips with her pet rescue service to assist victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

She said she has been involved in the rescue of everything from dogs and cats to chickens and goats. “The people of Texas were really really kind to us. Then Florida was just like a whole other animal. I feel like on some levels they over prepared. I felt like on some levels they under prepared. ” Fawcett added in Florida it was like she did a lot of humanitarian work calming tempers.

In Florida she noted there was some flooding in locations, but not a lot. “Lots of downed power lines, lots of palm trees down, stuff like that. But the devastation I saw at Harvey was a lot more.

“I did a lot more grueling work in Texas. That was a lot of grueling work I did in Texas. My brain was used more in Florida than my physical strength. In Harvey I was lots more hands-on, going out and getting animals, taking care of animals, things like that. And by the time Irma passed, and did everything that she did, everywhere that we went to stage everybody was kind of over prepared. And that governor was like take your pet with you.” They were allowed to be taken inside any hotel or shelter.

Fawcett indicated she has more trips planned to assist hurricane victims.